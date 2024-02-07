English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Autonomous cars cover 5x more test miles in California

Autonomous vehicles traveled nearly 3.3 million miles in California in 2023

Business Desk
Autonomous cars cover 5x more test miles in California | Image:Cruise
Test coverage: The autonomous vehicles traveled nearly 3.3 million miles in California in 2023, over five times the previous year's total, even as concerns rose in the wake of a Cruise robotaxi accident, as per the vehicle testing data released on Friday by Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Test miles, driverless automakers 

General Motors' Cruise and Waymo LLC, Alphabet's subsidiary, accounted for the bulk of the miles, 63 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively recorded without a safety driver, according to the state's department of motor vehicles.

Taxis with empty driver's seats have become common in the San Francisco region. The Cruise accident, in which a driverless vehicle hit and dragged a pedestrian 20 feet (6.1 meters), sparked a public outcry and prompted the company to halt operations across the US. 

Autonomous tests with a safety driver rose to 5.7 million miles from 5.1 million, the DMV data show from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. 

Support, criticism of driverless technology

Supporters of self-driving technology have long claimed it can be safer than human drivers who may drive drunk, while texting, or fall asleep behind the wheel.

San Francisco residents, city agencies and some labor unions complain that robotaxis disrupt traffic and put people at risk with their erratic driving and abrupt stops in the middle of busy roads.

In October, the DMV suspended testing and deployment permits for Cruise, which is facing multiple investigations, including one by the Justice Department.

On Friday, DMV said 38 companies had permits to test their autonomous vehicles with a safety driver.

Six of them have been permitted for driverless testing: Waymo, Amazon's Zoox unit, Chinese search giant Baidu's Apollo, and Chinese startups Nuro, WeRide and AutoX.

Concerns about Chinese companies testing autonomous vehicles have also grown, with some US lawmakers calling for greater transparency over their collection and storage of sensitive data on citizens, infrastructure and technologies.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 11:19 IST

