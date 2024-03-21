×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 20:12 IST

Badshah invests in Droom, enters multi-year brand deal

The automobile marketplace will work with the noted rapper to increase its appeal among millennials and GenZ

Reported by: Business Desk
Badshah invests in Droom
Badshah invests in Droom | Image:Droom
  • 2 min read
Brand appeal: Automobile marketplace Droom has entered a multi-year brand partnership with rapper Badshah, which also entails an investment by him into the company.

As part of the partnership,  The automobile marketplace will work with the noted rapper to increase its appeal among millennials and GenZ, Droom said on March 21.

Badshah's popularity and social media reach, combined with his urban persona matches Droom's target audience that resonates with younger audiences. 

Droom is known for its short funny reels on social media, as part of new-age marketing initiatives.

Founded in 2014 by Sandeep Agarwal, Droom is a marketplace for buying and selling cars.  

The partnership will driving market traction and revenue surge for Droom, and also enhance its appeal to a broader consumer demographic, Droom said in a statement.

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Droom said, “We are super excited to have Badshah as part of team Droom.  Droom is changing how automobiles should be bought and sold and spreading that word via a powerful voice like Badshah will help us tremendously. Together we will reshape the future of automotive commerce.”

Droom offers over 2.5 lakh vehicles online in 1,174 cities across India, comprising both used and new cars as well as 2-wheelers and other vehicles.

The company said its investments in technology and AI result in less cost-intensive options to consumers.

Badshah said, “I have been an auto enthusiast for a long time and have been impressed on how Droom is solving automobile related trust, selection and pricing problems. Their unique approach resonates with me, and I am excited to be a part of this transformative journey.”

Published March 21st, 2024 at 20:12 IST

