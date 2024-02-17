English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 12:42 IST

Bajaj Auto to kickstart Rs 4,000 crore share buyback on February 17

Promoters of the Bajaj Auto will also be participating in the buyback, who currently hold 54.94 per cent stake in

Business Desk
Bajaj Auto
Bajaj Auto to kickstart date Rs 4,000 crore share buyback on February 17 | Image:Bajaj Auto
Share buyback: The Pune-headquartered two-wheeler Bajaj Auto Ltd on February 16 has finalised February 29 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders to participate in share buyback.

"The buyback committee constituted by the Board of Directors has fixed Thursday, February 29, 2024, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the buyback," according to a regulatory filing.

Back on January 9, 2024, the company's ced the proposal for buyback of up to 4 million shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 10,000 per share for a total consideration not exceeding Rs 4,000 crore.

Promoters of the company will also be participating in the buyback, who currently hold 54.94 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday ended 2.91 per cent higher at Rs 8,357.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

