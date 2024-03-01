Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 10:07 IST

Bajaj Auto rises after February sales jump 24%

The Pune-based company’s  total 2-wheeler sales grew 25% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 2.95 lakh units, from 2.35 lakh units in February last year.

Business Desk
Bajaj Auto February sales
Bajaj Auto February sales | Image:Bajaj Auto
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bajaj Auto rises: Shares of Bajaj Auto rose as much as 2.26 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 8090 per share during early trade, on Friday.

The rise came after the company announced that its total sales jumped 24 per cent annually to 3.46 lakh units in February, as opposed to 2.80 lakh units in the same month last year.

The Pune-based company’s  total 2-wheeler sales grew 25 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 2.95 lakh units, from 2.35 lakh units in February last year.

The automotive manufacturing company’s exports zoomed 10 per cent annually to 1.40 lakh units, from 1.27 lakh units a year ago. 

However, Baja Auto’s year-to-date exports plunged 13 per cent to  13.46 lakh unit, from 15.42 lakh units during the same period a year ago.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 2.28 lakh crore, according to BSE.

As of 10:03 am, shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 1.92 per cent higher at Rs 8,062.60 per share.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:07 IST

