Bajaj Auto rises after February sales jump 24%

Bajaj Auto rises: Shares of Bajaj Auto rose as much as 2.26 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 8090 per share during early trade, on Friday.

The rise came after the company announced that its total sales jumped 24 per cent annually to 3.46 lakh units in February, as opposed to 2.80 lakh units in the same month last year.

The Pune-based company’s total 2-wheeler sales grew 25 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 2.95 lakh units, from 2.35 lakh units in February last year.

The automotive manufacturing company’s exports zoomed 10 per cent annually to 1.40 lakh units, from 1.27 lakh units a year ago.

However, Baja Auto’s year-to-date exports plunged 13 per cent to 13.46 lakh unit, from 15.42 lakh units during the same period a year ago.

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 2.28 lakh crore, according to BSE.

As of 10:03 am, shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 1.92 per cent higher at Rs 8,062.60 per share.