Bank of Baroda slashes car loan rates to 8.75% for FY24

Vehicle loans: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced a reduction in car loan interest rates to 8.75 per cent per annum, down from the previous 9.40 per cent, according to an official bank statement.

This promotional rate, effective from February 26 to March 31 this year applies to the floating rate option of BoB car loans. Additionally, the public sector bank presents a competitive fixed interest rate starting at 8.85 per cent per annum for those preferring stability in their repayment plan, it said.

Aimed at facilitating the purchase of new vehicles, the revised 8.75 per cent rate is contingent upon the creditworthiness of the applicant, it added.

Bank of Baroda is also waiving prepayment charges for loans under the floating rate category and offering reduced processing fees across both fixed and floating rate loans, according to an official release.

The bank's car loans, whether fixed or floating in nature, are calculated using the Daily Reducing Balance (DRB) method, which is designed to lower the cost of borrowing, it said.

The Vadodara-headquartered bank extends the repayment period up to 84 months, thereby providing customers with the option of smaller monthly payments, it added.

Sanjay Mudaliar, ED at Bank of Baroda, said, "The surge in demand for personal vehicles, boosted by robust passenger vehicle sales in January 2024, reflects the Indian economy's steady recovery and growing consumer confidence."