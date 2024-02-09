Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

Benelli reduces prices of Leoncino 502C upto Rs 61,000

The price hike move follows last month's price alterations for nearly the entire QJMotorand Zontes line-ups.

Business Desk
Benelli reduces prices of Leoncino 502C upto Rs 61,000
Benelli reduces prices of Leoncino 502C upto Rs 61,000 | Image:Benelli India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Price cut: Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), parent company of Benelli India, has slashed the prices of select Benelli and Keeway models by up to Rs 61,000 for 2024.

This move follows last month's price alterations for nearly the entire QJMotorand Zontes line-ups.

The biggest price cut has gone to the Benelli Leoncino, which is now priced at Rs 4.99 lakh, down from Rs 5.60 lakh. At its current price, the Leoncino is positioned close to the Kawasaki Ninja 400 available for Rs 5.24 lakh.

Another Benelli model that has seen a price drop is the 502C power cruiser, which is now priced at Rs 5.25 lakh, down a substantial Rs 60,000 from its earlier asking price.

At its current price, the 502C is more affordable than the Kawasaki Eliminator 500 which costs Rs 5.62 lakh, yet costlier than the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, lying in the price range of Rs 3.59 lakh-3.73 lakh.

Only one bike in the Keeway line-up has seen a price cut, the K300N sport naked, which is now priced at Rs 2.29 lakh, down by Rs 26,000.

This places it on a level footing with rivals such as the 2024 KTM 250 Duke available at Rs 2.39 lakh, Honda CB300R for Rs 2.40 lakh and Triumph Speed 400 at Rs 2.33 lakh

Published February 9th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

