Pact for more EVs: E-Mobility ride-hailing and EV charging company BluSmart has partnered with French automaker Citroën for 4,000 electric vehicles (EVs) into its fleet, the company said on March 18.

As part of the partnership, 125 Citroën ë-C3 EVs were flagged off from BluSmart’s EV charging hub in Bengaluru today.

The compact SUV will be the latest addition to the Gurugram-based startup’s fleet of 7,000 EVs.



The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the electric vehicles to be delivered over a period of 12 months.

Anmol Jaggi, Co-founder & CEO, BluSmart said the two companies have a shared vision of net-zero mobility and providing high standards in safety of automobiles.



“As more OEMs embrace eMobility, and our fleet expands, we are poised to address the burgeoning demand for ride-hailing services in megacities while offering riders a diverse range of advanced EVs," he added.

Jaggi also highlighted retail and institutional investors as part of its Assure facility wherein institutions can finance the purchase of electric cars and lease them to BluSmart against fixed rentals

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India said, “This collaborative effort between Citroën and BluSmart signifies a shared vision for a sustainable future in the realm of electric mobility, reaffirming our commitment to shaping a cleaner and greener transportation ecosystem.”

The Citroën ë-C3 is an all-electric compact SUV with a range of 320 kms as per the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), and features fast charging technology for achieving almost full charge in less than an hour.

The vehicle also features a 315-litre boot for travelers’ luggage requirements, specifically for airport transfers which is a significant segment of BluSmart's services.

BluSmart operates in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. The company's most recent fundraise is $200 million in growth capital (equity and debt) in December, which includes investments from global climate funds like responsAbility Investments AG, and sustainable EV asset financing of $210 million backed by leading Development Financial Institutions (DFIs).

The company has enabled 12.5 million all-electric trips over 410 million clean kms, saving 30 million kgs of carbon dioxide.