BMW M4 facelift top updates 

Advertisement

Facelift Model:The BMW M4 Competition, a four seater coupe, has received multiple tweaks aimed at keeping the vehicle at par with the company's sports car opposition.

As part of the M-line range, the Munich-headquartered firm's upcoming facelift model is expected to be launched in India in 2024, according to media reports.

Advertisement

BMW M4 look

The new 4 Series and M4 are visually separate from the previous models by new lights at either end, with the rear set featuring the same glass fibre bundle technology featured on the limited-run BMW M4 CSL, the company informed.

Advertisement

Powertrain aspect

The twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six gains 20 hp, up from 510 hp to 530 hp. This peak is delivered at higher revs than the previously recorded 6,250 rpm, rather than 5,600 rpm.

Advertisement

The Torque remains unchanged, at 650 Nm, but this level is held for an additional 230 rpm, peaking between 2,750 rpm and 5,730 rpm, it said.

Rear-wheel drive has been dropped from the M4 line-up, leaving the four-wheel-drive xDrive version as the only option.

Advertisement

This is capable of sending torque exclusively to the rear wheels, doing so when the stability control is disabled.Despite the increased output of the new M4, its on-paper performance is unchanged, with BMW claiming 0-100 kph sprint times of 3.5 sec for the coupé and 3.7sec for the cabriolet, it added.



Interior style

Inside, the M4 retains its dual-screen infotainment and instrumentation displays, measuring 14.9-inch and 12.3-inch, respectively, as per an Auto Car India report.

The software has been updated from version 8.0 to 8.5, with enhanced voice controls for the climate functions, it said.

Advertisement

The ambient lighting has been extended into the area above the central air vents, with a choice of nine different colours that automatically respond to stimuli such as an open door or an incoming phone call, it added.