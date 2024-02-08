English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 11:00 IST

BMW meets 2023 sales target, sets EV goals for 2024

The BMW Group's US market saw the highest annual sales growth at 9.4 per cent to nearly 3,96,000, units.

Business Desk
BMW
BMW | Image:BMW
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sales Growth: The German-luxury carmaker BMW Group has recorded sales of over 2.5 million units last year and met its target of a 15 per cent market share in battery-electric vehicles, said the company.

The fourth quarter sales reached 7,18,778 units, up 10.3 per cent from last year's figures, with the total annual sales up by 6.5 per cent, according to media reports.  

The automakers' US market saw the highest year-on-year (YoY) sales growth at 9.4 per cent to nearly 3,96,000, units, while China's market saw the slowest sales growth at 4.2 per cent to 8,24,932, units, the company informed.

Image credit: BMW

BMW is "confident" it can maintain its battery-electric sales trajectory next year, the company said.

The carmaker said in November its order book was filled into the first few months of next year, with executives adding they saw no need to cut prices as some rival automakers have, as per media reports.

The auto-major is due to report its full-year results on March 21.

The company's third quarter results in 2023 showed a 10.3 per cent margin on earnings before interest and taxes in line with its 9 - 10.5 per cent forecast.

Image credit: BMW

BMW EV goals

The BMW Group wants electric cars to account for 20 per cent of total deliveries in 2024 and 25 per cent the following year.

This year will witness the market launch of the first-ever iX2 and i5 Touring, plus a trio of electric MINIs: Cooper 3-Door, Aceman, and Countryman, the company said.

Image credit: BMW

The i4 is scheduled to receive a life cycle impulse later in 2024, which should include the i4 M50, the highly-appreciated product from BMW M GmbH in 2022 and 2023.

Another luxury-carmaker to have forayed into the EV space is Rolls-Royce. The British automobile major has also joined the EV bandwagon with the Spectre, of which deliveries kicked off in the fourth quarter last year. 

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

