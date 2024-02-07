Advertisement

SUV Launch: The French automotive maker Citroen has geared up to introduce Citroen C3 Aircross' automatic variant in the following week, according to media reports.

The bookings for the new vehicle are currently open for a token amount Rs 25,000. According to dealers, the deliveries are slated to start sometime in the second half of next month.

The prices for C3 Aircross automatic will be set higher than its equivalent manual-gearbox equipped variant, as per media reports.

Dealers of Citroen speculate that the entry-level price for the C3 Aircross automatic could be lower than its rivals, as per an Auto Car India report.

Presently, the C3 Aircross has limited appeal due to the lack of an automatic gearbox, a necessity for most buyers these days.

Top features

The addition of an automatic gearbox would help the company better position the C3 Aircross to customers looking for a sports utility vehicle (SUV) with an auto transmission.

The C3 Aircross automatic for India will essentially be the same model that is on sale in Indonesia, the six-speed unit is sourced from Japanese transmission maker Aisin.

It will continue with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that sees duty on the manual variant. The top two variants are expected to get the automatic gearbox option, the report mentioned.

The change in power or torque output on the automatic C3 Aircross variant entering India remains unknown.

The C3 Aircross has a long new list of midsize SUVs to compete with such as the refreshed Creta, Seltos, Taigun, Kushaq, and Hyryder.