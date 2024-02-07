Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Booking opens for Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variant

Citroen gears up to introduce Citroen C3 Aircross' automatic variant

Business Desk
Booking opens for Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variant
Booking opens for Citroen C3 Aircross automatic variant | Image:Youtube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

SUV Launch: The French automotive maker Citroen has geared up to introduce Citroen C3 Aircross' automatic variant in the following week, according to media reports.

The bookings for the new vehicle are currently open for a token amount Rs 25,000. According to dealers, the deliveries are slated to start sometime in the second half of next month.

Advertisement

The prices for C3 Aircross automatic will be set higher than its equivalent manual-gearbox equipped variant, as per media reports.

Dealers of Citroen speculate that the entry-level price for the C3 Aircross automatic could be lower than its rivals, as per an Auto Car India report.

Advertisement

Presently, the C3 Aircross has limited appeal due to the lack of an automatic gearbox, a necessity for most buyers these days.

Top features

The addition of an automatic gearbox would help the company better position the C3 Aircross to customers looking for a sports utility vehicle (SUV) with an auto transmission.

The C3 Aircross automatic for India will essentially be the same model that is on sale in Indonesia, the six-speed unit is sourced from Japanese transmission maker Aisin.

Advertisement

It will continue with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that sees duty on the manual variant. The top two variants are expected to get the automatic gearbox option, the report mentioned.

The change in power or torque output on the automatic C3 Aircross variant entering India remains unknown.

Advertisement

The C3 Aircross has a long new list of midsize SUVs to compete with such as the refreshed Creta, Seltos, Taigun, Kushaq, and Hyryder.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Gadkari issues clarification on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Economy News5 minutes ago

  3. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News9 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement