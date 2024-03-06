×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

BYD leads Chinese electric car expansion into Australia's favourable market

In 2023, EVs accounted for 7.2 per cent of new car sales in Australia, up from 3.1 per cent the previous year.

Reported by: Business Desk
BYD
BYD | Image:BYD
  • 2 min read
BYD in focus: Chinese electric car manufacturers like BYD are leading the charge into Australia's EV market, which offers a friendlier environment compared to other regions due to government incentives and a lack of trade barriers.

Australia has seen a major uptick in EV adoption, driven by government initiatives to reduce emissions and promote electric vehicle use. Under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's administration, there has been a concerted effort to encourage EV adoption, resulting in a surge in EV sales. 

In 2023, EVs accounted for 7.2 per cent of new car sales in Australia, up from 3.1 per cent the previous year.

BYD, along with other Chinese automakers, has capitalised on this trend by introducing new electric car models to the Australian market. 

Despite being a relatively small market globally, Australia's lack of a domestic car manufacturing industry and its open trade policies make it an attractive destination for Chinese automakers.

While Tesla remains a dominant player in the premium EV segment, Chinese manufacturers pose a significant threat to traditional automakers like Toyota and Ford, especially in the non-premium market segment.

BYD's success in Australia has been notable, with its sales increasing nearly sixfold last year to over 12,000 vehicles. The company now holds a 14 per cent share of Australia's EV market, second only to Tesla.

Other Chinese automakers, such as SAIC Motor, are also expanding their presence in Australia by launching new electric and hybrid models.

Australia's government has introduced various incentives to spur EV demand, including tax exemptions and rebates for EV purchases. 

Additionally, several states have set ambitious targets for EV adoption and are investing in charging infrastructure to support the transition.

Despite concerns in other markets about cybersecurity risks associated with Chinese-made cars, Australian authorities have not expressed similar apprehensions. 

The government's focus has been on promoting EV adoption and reducing emissions.

Overall, the outlook for EV demand in Australia is positive, with forecasts indicating a significant increase in EV sales in the coming years. 

PwC estimates that half of Australia's new car sales will be EVs by 2027, while Fitch Ratings predicts an 18 per cent market share by 2032.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 6th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

