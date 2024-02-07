Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

January 30th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

CarWale abSure's sees 40% transactions valued above Rs 10 lakh

The premium car segment witnessed a strong presence of Mercedes, making for 5 per cent of CarWale abSure's total transactions

Business Desk
CarWale abSure's sees 40% transactions valued above Rs 10 lakh
CarWale abSure's sees 40% transactions valued above Rs 10 lakh | Image:Honda City
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sales Record: CarWale abSure, a platform for buying used vehicles in India, announced on January 30 that it has surpassed the target of selling over 1,000 cars in December last year.

Additionally, the sales recorded in December 2023 represents an annual increase of 160 per cent, as against the sales posted in the same period last year, according to an official company statement.  

Notably, 40 per cent of the transactions exceeded the Rs 10 lakh price bracket.

Meanwhile, the premium segment witnessed a strong presence of Mercedes, making for 5 per cent of total transactions and claiming 40 per cent market share in the premium segment, it said.

The rest of the popular models contributing to a boost in sales are Honda City at 4.4 per cent, Hyundai Elite i20 at 3.7 per cent, Innova Crysta with 3.5 per cent, and both Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Grand i10 making up for 3.2 percent of total sales, it added.

Abhishek Patodia, President at CarWale abSure, said, “We are extremely proud that we have achieved the milestone of over 1,000 cars sold through CarWale abSure and signature dealers in the month of December 2023."

CarWale abSure’s strategic initiatives played a pivotal role in achieving the sales target through high-impact marketing on CarWale used car pages, customised offers and consistent online presence, the company said.

January 30th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

