EV space: Tesla CEO and Founder, Elon Musk said Chinese e-automotive makers will achieve “significant” success outside China, even in the backdrop of Tesla facing intense competition from companies like BYD.

“The Chinese car companies are the most competitive car companies in the world. So, I think they will have significant success outside of China depending on what kind of tariffs or trade barriers are established,” Musk said on Tesla’s last earnings call.

“Frankly, I think, if there are no trade barriers established, they will pretty much demolish most other companies in the world," he said.

Presently, the European Commission is investigating subsidies given to electric vehicle (EV) makers in China.

The probe was initiated by the executive arm of the European Union last year and is yet to be concluded.

There is a slight chance that the EU could consider higher tariffs on Chinese EVs, while these automakers are eyeing on expanding aggressively into the European market, according to media reports.

BYD, which recorded higher sales of battery-powered cars than Tesla in the fourth quarter, has already seen a rise in sales in Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

On Thursday, Tesla’s own shares slid in pre-market trade, after the company's recorded earnings that missed expectations and warned of a slowdown in 2024.

The US-based automotive major recorded $21.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, higher by 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY).