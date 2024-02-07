Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:08 IST

Chinese auto-label introduces Baojun Yep Plus based on MG Comet EV

The Yep Plus is slated to first go on sale in the Chinese market by March 2024

Business Desk
Baojun Yep Plus
Baojun Yep Plus | Image:Baojun Yep Plus
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
SUV Revelation: The Baojun Yep Plus, an electric crossover city vehicle, revealed on January 18 is based on the same platform as the MG Comet EV, which is currently available in India. 

The Yep Plus is slated to first go on sale in the Chinese market by March 2024, joining the smaller three-door Yep. 

Image credit: Baojun Yep Plus

Baojun Yep Plus structure, style 

The Chinese automotive marquee has extended the wheelbase and length of the three-door Yep to add three back doors. The vehicle's wheelbase is 450 mm longer at 2,560 mm, and overall, it is also about 600 mm lengthier than the 3.4 metre-long Yep. 

The width and height have undergone a size update by 75 mm and 5mm to 1,760 mm and 1,726 mm, respectively, as compared to the three-door Yep.

Other than a Defender-style blacked-out C-pillar, new alloy wheels and a lack of the LCD screen where a spare tyre would typically go on an SUV, the Yep and Yep Plus are close to being identical design wise, as per an Auto Car India report. 

The boxy-looking EV SUVs seem to have taken stylistic inspiration from the Jimny, from the slab-sided styling to the small, and sharp light units, although the headlights resemble Porsche-like graphics, it said. 

Image credit: Baojun Yep Plus

Baojun Yep Plus internal specifications

The joint-venture of SAIC-GM-Wuling, GM Motors, and Baojun has yet to reveal the battery specifications, the upcoming SUV is expected to get a larger unit than the 28.1k Wh battery in the Yep, the report claimed. 

On the basis of claimed range, the Yep Plus is rated at 401 km, while the Yep delivered 303 km on the CLTC cycle. Power comes from a 102 hp motor mounted on the rear axle, with Baojun claiming a top speed of 150 kph, it said. 

Image credit: Baojun Yep Plus

Baojun Yep's India presence

We’ve reported earlier that Baojun’s Yep EV SUVs and the MG Comet EV are based on the same Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform, and that MG Motor India had trademarked the Yep’s design in mid-2023. 

Expected to arrive by 2025, MG Motor’s version of the small e-SUV, codenamed E260, is likely to be the three-door model. A potential rival to the MG Comet EV-based SUV is the recently launched Tata Punch EV.

Meanwhile, MG Motors parent company, SAIC Motor, has entered into a joint venture with the JSW Group in a bid to expand the British brand's footprints in India. 

Currently, the JSW Group has a 35 per cent stake in the JV, which is aimed at working towards bringing ICE and NEVs (a four-wheeled EV) that has a maximum speed higher than 32 kph.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:01 IST

