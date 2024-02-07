Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

Classic Legends announces comeback plans in India in 2024

Mahindra and Mahindra’s premium bike arm's present motorbike offering is dominated by 300-350cc bikes

Business Desk
Classic Legends announces comeback plans in India in 2024 | Image:Yezdi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Revival plans: In a move to emerge as the top player in (350cc-750cc) superbike segment, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, who operates auto labels like Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA auto-labels, the company has announced plans to expanded its product portfolio, and dealership base.

The Mahindra & Mahindra’s premium bike arm's present motorbike offering is dominated by 300-350cc bikes.

Recently, the bike maker launched Jawa 350, Jawa 42, Jawa 42 Bobber, and Jawa Perak, while there are three products under the Yezdi brand, Yezdi Adventure, Yezdi Scrambler, and Yezdi Roadster. The iconic brand BSA is sold in the western markets.

Image credit: Jawa 

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, said, “BSA is the western world motorcycle brand and it is a 650cc single cylinder product. BSA 650cc bike has been launched in 13 markets, including the UK, and in Europe," citing media reports.

“Though current volumes are not large in the 500cc, 600cc or above categories in India, the market is gradually moving towards that as acceptance of such higher cc bikes is getting better in the country,” he said

 Image credit: Yezdi 

“We want to be seen as a major mid-segment player in the Indian high-end bike segment,” he added.

The homegrown two-wheeler maker believes that its solid in-house technology will be an added advantage by way of hitting the market with multiple products at regular intervals.

In recent years, the company has strengthened its R&D operations with technology centres, one in Pune and another in Coventry, UK.

"The Coventry centre is also working on the e-BSA product along with some partners. These two facilities give us the edge to put out multiple products in the market,” he said.

Classic Legends re-launched the iconic brand ‘Jawa’ to the domestic market in FY19, with a new range of Jawa motorcycles, while strengthening adding onto its Yezdi bikes in the fiscal year 2022.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:45 IST

