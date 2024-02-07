Advertisement

Coal India: The Kolkata-headquartered Coal India Ltd's output grew 9.1 per cent annually in January to 78.4 million tonnes (MTs). The month’s increase of 6.5 MTs came over a high base of around 72 MTs of January 2023.

Accelerating the pace to reach the 780 MTs coal production target of FY 2024, the public sector undertaking (PSU) in January produced 610.3 MTs, 10.8 per cent higher from 59 MTs during April - January 2023.

On the supply front, Coal India's supplies have surged 5 per cent to 67.6 MTs, as compared to January last year.



This was despite all the transporters strike held in the first week of January.

To meet the demand of the country's power sector, CIL supplied around 55 MTs to coal-fired plants.

Staying ahead of the projected demand since the beginning of the fiscal, CIL supplies to coal fired plants raced to 509 MTs till January, 7.3 MTs higher than the 503.5 MT commitment.

CIL’s increased supplies forming the bulk, ensured stock at domestic coal based power plants hitting an all-time high of 36.2 MTs in January 2024, eclipsing the previous high of 34.5 MTs recorded four years ago in the same month.

On an average, Coal India loaded a record 315.2 rakes per day to all consuming sectors, which is 7.2 rakes higher than the earlier 308 rakes record achieved in March 2021.

Each rake corresponds to around 4,000 tonnes of coal.