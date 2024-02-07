English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Coal India output rises 9.1% YoY in January 2024

To meet the demand of the country's power sector, CIL supplied around 55 MTs to coal-fired plants

Business Desk
Coal India
Coal India | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Coal India: The Kolkata-headquartered Coal India Ltd's output grew 9.1 per cent annually in January to 78.4 million tonnes (MTs). The month’s increase of 6.5 MTs came over a high base of around 72 MTs of January 2023.

Accelerating the pace to reach the 780 MTs coal production target of FY 2024, the public sector undertaking (PSU) in January produced 610.3 MTs, 10.8 per cent higher from 59 MTs during April - January 2023. 

Advertisement

On the supply front, Coal India's supplies have surged 5 per cent to 67.6 MTs, as compared to January last year.

This was despite all the transporters strike held in the first week of January. 

To meet the demand of the country's power sector, CIL supplied around 55 MTs to coal-fired plants.

Advertisement

Staying ahead of the projected demand since the beginning of the fiscal, CIL supplies to coal fired plants raced to 509 MTs till January, 7.3 MTs higher than the 503.5 MT commitment.

CIL’s increased supplies forming the bulk, ensured stock at domestic coal based power plants hitting an all-time high of 36.2 MTs in January 2024, eclipsing the previous high of 34.5 MTs recorded four years ago in the same month.

Advertisement

On an average, Coal India loaded a record 315.2 rakes per day to all consuming sectors, which is 7.2 rakes higher than the earlier 308 rakes record achieved in March 2021.

Each rake corresponds to around 4,000 tonnes of coal.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 19:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement