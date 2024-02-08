Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:25 IST

Ducati slashes price of Ducati Monster by Rs 2 lakh

Ducati India, a subsidiary of the Italian bike-maker, has slashed the price of the Monster model by Rs 2 lakh

Business Desk
Ducati Monster price slash
Ducati Monster price slash | Image:Ducati
Price dip: Ducati India, a subsidiary of the Italian bike-maker, has slashed the price of the Monster model by Rs 2 lakh, taking the present ex-showroom price in Delhi to Rs 10.99 lakh, the company informed.

The price for the same model earlier stood at Rs 13.05 lakh.

Image credit: Ducati

The current cost of Monster Plus, the one above standard model, is Rs 11.19 lakh after factoring in the discount, as per an Auto Car India report. Meanwhile, the offer does is not apply to the top-spec Ducati Monster SP that retails at Rs 15.95 lakh, it said.

The newly introduce prices for the Ducati Monster have a validity till January 31.

Key features of Ducati Monster

The new Ducati Monster is the company’s street naked bike with top-notch features like the 937cc, liquid-cooled, L-twin engine, light-to-pull clutch, which is the wet anti-patter type, and the superbikes' sophisticated design focused on highlighting distinctive traits. 

The Italian motorbike manufacturer's compact design makes it easy to manage, however, Ducati Monster enthusiasts could argue that it lacks the visual mass of its predecessor, the Monster 821, it added.

Image credit: Ducati

The Monster Plus is a mid-spec bike, which comes with a windscreen and pillion seat cowl, acting as the differentiating factor between itself and the base Monster.

However, the Monster SP gets better components in the form of adjustable suspension, Ohlins suspension, Thermignoni exhaust and Brembo Sylema Calipers.



 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

