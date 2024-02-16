English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme edition launched overseas

It is fuelled by the same 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, making 205 bhp and 123 Nm

Business Desk
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme edition launched overseas
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme edition launched overseas | Image:Ducati
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Edition: Italian motorcycle major Ducati has unveiled a new special edition model of its flagship naked motorcycle, the Streetfighter V4 Supreme. The Italian marquee and the American clothing brand have unveiled an even swankier-looking version of the Streetfighter V4.

Stylistic tweaks

The new Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme Edition is draped in a red and white supreme livery on the tank, front fender, rear seat cowl and through all parts.

While Ducati bikes conventionally come painted in red and look gorgeous, to say the least, the Supreme edition could get polar but vivid opinions. The Streetfighter V4 Supreme Edition differs only on the cosmetic front when put against the standard model.

Powertrain

It is fuelled by the same 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, making 205 bhp and 123 Nm after being linked to a six-speed gearbox.

The setup further improves from a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter as well. Even the electronic suite has made it to the Supreme edition as it was on the standard bike. You get traction control, slide control, wheelie control, power launch, ride modes, and much more.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme rides on fully adjustable Showa front forks and Sachs monoshock with braking duties handled by Brembo. These are linked to 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli tyres.

The asking price for the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme Edition is yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 14:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

16 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

16 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

16 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

16 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

16 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

16 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

16 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

16 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

16 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

18 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

19 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Big Boost to Navy and Coast Guard: Rs 29,000 Cr Deal Cleared by Ministry

    Defence11 minutes ago

  2. Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-367 FRIDAY Result Today

    Info13 minutes ago

  3. Ajay Singh, Busy Bee Airways bid for GoFirst

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme edition launched overseas

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. R Ashwin claims 500th Test wicket with Zak Crawley dismissal vs England

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo