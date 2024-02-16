Advertisement

New Edition: Italian motorcycle major Ducati has unveiled a new special edition model of its flagship naked motorcycle, the Streetfighter V4 Supreme. The Italian marquee and the American clothing brand have unveiled an even swankier-looking version of the Streetfighter V4.

Stylistic tweaks

The new Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme Edition is draped in a red and white supreme livery on the tank, front fender, rear seat cowl and through all parts.



While Ducati bikes conventionally come painted in red and look gorgeous, to say the least, the Supreme edition could get polar but vivid opinions. The Streetfighter V4 Supreme Edition differs only on the cosmetic front when put against the standard model.

Powertrain

It is fuelled by the same 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, making 205 bhp and 123 Nm after being linked to a six-speed gearbox.



The setup further improves from a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter as well. Even the electronic suite has made it to the Supreme edition as it was on the standard bike. You get traction control, slide control, wheelie control, power launch, ride modes, and much more.



The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme rides on fully adjustable Showa front forks and Sachs monoshock with braking duties handled by Brembo. These are linked to 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli tyres.



The asking price for the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme Edition is yet to be revealed.