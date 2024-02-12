Advertisement

Classic e-vehicle: Lunaz, a British firm that restores classic cars and electrifies them, has announced its latest creation, a 1983 short-wheelbase Range Rover Safari in an elegant 'Maya Blue' with a striking interior, the company said in an official statement.

This open-top model, the same variant as driven by James Bond in the 1983 movie Octopussy, has undergone different treatment to fixed-roof classic electric Range Rovers, previously elevated by Lunaz, it said.

David Lorenz, Founder and CEO of Lunaz, said, "We built Lunaz to further the legacies of the most beautiful cars in the world. We know there is no better proposition than timeless aesthetics propelled by the powertrain of the future."

Stylistic aspects

The body and chassis have been substantially reinforced to maintain its strength and stability without a roof and to provide a robust platform for the uprated fully electric powertrain, the company said.

Despite the structural improvements, the original exterior coachwork is identical to the original. This commission is finished in a one-off ‘Maya Blue’ with a dark blue mohair convertible hood, specified by the client.

The interior design and appointment of the vehicle were a focal point for the client. To that end, this car represents the most extensive interior development of any car elevated by Lunaz: it is now unrecognisable from the original.

Tech enhanced Interiors

The original spartan dashboard and interior have been replaced with a new and extended 3D-printed console, which was designed, developed and manufactured in-house over two years. This design will feature in all future electric Range Rovers elevated by Lunaz.

The composite centre console is equipped with an Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-enabled infotainment screen, which is also the display for the reversing camera, as well as digital controls for the modern air conditioning and heating system as well as USB-C ports for device charging, the company informed.

The expansive piece is finished in rich Mocca Walnut wood, which has been contemporised with a weatherproof satin lacquer, it said.

The car's seating has also been fully redesigned to enhance aesthetics, comfort and ergonomics. The driver and passenger seats are now heated and use proprietary padding materials developed for Lunaz’s upcycled Rolls-Royce and Bentley models. All seating has been retrimmed in soft but hard wearing leather and incorporates the brand’s signature fluting, wherein a second material type is introduced.

Engine, electric powertrain

The 280 kW powertrain has been synced to the owner’s preference and produces 375 bhp. In addition to the significant increase in power, the e-powertrain produces zero emissions, a massive improvement on the original V8 engine’s 360 g/km CO2.

To manage the additional torque, the Range Rover Safari by Lunaz has been upgraded with adjustable dampers and bespoke springs, six- and four-piston disc brakes fitted to the front and rear respectively, as well as regenerative braking. It retains the original vehicle’s segment-defining wading depth of 500 mm and all original approach, breakover and departure angles.