Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 16:24 IST

Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership

This collaboration is mainly focused at combining the strengths of both entities to simplify the EV ownership experience.

Business Desk
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership
Electric Pe inks pact with Greaves Finance Ltd to streamline EV ownership | Image:Unsplash
EV ownership: Greaves Finance Limited, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), under its electric vehicle (EV) ownership platform evfin, on January 23 entered into an partnership with ElectricPe to make EV purchasing more accessible, as per an official statement.

The EV charging aggregator platform, ElectricPe, has recently expanded its offerings by opening virtual and physical mobility centres, selling various two-wheeler OEM brands to simplify EV ownership.

ElectricPe's customer experience will be elevated by Greaves Finance Limited's introduction of buyback programs such as smart.fin and ride.fin in two-wheeler EV financing.

These programs will be accessible to all it's customers at the ElectricPe's mobility centres and through their app, the company said.

Sandeep Divakaran, CEO of Greaves Finance Limited, said, "Through this partnership, we aim to transform how customers engage with electric vehicles, establishing a fresh industry benchmark for convenience innovation, and overall customer contentment."

Avinash Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of ElectricPe, said, "This partnership is about offering improved financing choices and seamless transitions, ultimately making things simpler and better for our customers."

Greaves Finance Ltd has been a prominent player in financing consumers of top EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Ather Energy, OLA, and TVS.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:32 IST

