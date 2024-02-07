Advertisement

Delaware to Texas: The electrical vehicle (EV) major Tesla will be heading to Texas after Elon Musk announced this move post conducting a public poll on X, formerly known as Twitter, where 87.9 percent of over 1.1 million people voted in favour of the Long Horn state.

X Decides

The co-founder of six major firms, including Tesla, Elon Musk, had posted a poll on X, asking whether the EV maker should shift its legal registration to Texas. The majority of netizens voted for the move. Announcing the result, Musk said, “The public vote is unequivocally in favour of Texas!”

Shareholder Vote

Originally incorporated in Delaware in 2003, Tesla has decided to sever ties with the state. Musk said, "Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer the state of incorporation to Texas."

This move comes in the backdrop of a legal tussle in Delaware, where a judge rejected Musk's hefty $56 billion pay packet.

Advertisement

New legal address

Texas has been a significant hub for Tesla, serving as its headquarters since 2021. The Lone Star state is home to one of Tesla's gigafactories and a 100-megawatt battery storage project in Angleton.

Advertisement

Musk and Texas Governor Greg Abbott celebrated the groundbreaking of a new lithium refinery in Robstown, a critical element utilised in making electric vehicle batteries.

Already boasting the third-highest number of registered electric vehicles in the US by later half of 2022, Texas makes for a good fit for the firms's EV ambitions.

Advertisement

According to the Department of Energy, Texas trails only California and Florida in electric vehicle adoption.