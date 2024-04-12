×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 18:55 IST

Elon Musk’s Mission India: Tesla FINALLY set for a debut

Since 2015, when Musk publicly expressed interest in entering the Indian market, the speculations around Tesla’s entry have only gained global attention.

Reported by: Business Desk
Elon Musk to meet PM Modi
Elon Musk to meet PM Modi | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tesla's India ride: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has confirmed his upcoming visit to India, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit comes amidst mounting speculation that electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla is actively exploring opportunities to establish a manufacturing presence in the country.

Since 2015, when Elon Musk publicly expressed interest in entering the Indian market through a tweet, the speculations around Tesla’s entry into India have only gained global attention. 

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the United States in 2023 also met Elon Musk. Following the meeting Musk stated,  "I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies, obviously, but at the same time, make sure it accrues to India's advantage, which is obviously that's the job I'm saying. I am a fan of Modi."

To give you a detailed overview of Tesla’s entry into India, here’s a detailed mindmap. 

Advertisement

The timing of Musk's visit aligns with recent developments in India's regulatory environment, including the reduction of import taxes to 15 per cent for manufacturers investing at least $500 million and establishing local factories. This move aims to incentivise foreign investment and boost domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

a few seconds ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

2 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

4 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

5 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

6 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

6 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

7 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

10 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

14 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

14 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

14 minutes ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Walks In Style

15 minutes ago
Chamkila Screening

Chamkila Screening

16 minutes ago
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha In Ethnic Attire

17 minutes ago
Vatsal Sheth And Ishita Dutt

Vatsal Poses With Wife

19 minutes ago
Waluscha De Sousa

Waluscha In Blue

20 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

22 minutes ago
Mini Mathur

Mini Looks Elegant

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 6 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World13 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo