Tesla's India ride: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has confirmed his upcoming visit to India, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit comes amidst mounting speculation that electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla is actively exploring opportunities to establish a manufacturing presence in the country.

Since 2015, when Elon Musk publicly expressed interest in entering the Indian market through a tweet, the speculations around Tesla’s entry into India have only gained global attention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the United States in 2023 also met Elon Musk. Following the meeting Musk stated, "I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India. He wants to be open, he wants to be supportive of new companies, obviously, but at the same time, make sure it accrues to India's advantage, which is obviously that's the job I'm saying. I am a fan of Modi."

To give you a detailed overview of Tesla’s entry into India, here’s a detailed mindmap.

The timing of Musk's visit aligns with recent developments in India's regulatory environment, including the reduction of import taxes to 15 per cent for manufacturers investing at least $500 million and establishing local factories. This move aims to incentivise foreign investment and boost domestic manufacturing capabilities.