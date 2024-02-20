English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

EU new car sales surge 12.1% YoY in January

Registrations at Volkswagen and Stellantis surged by 11.5% and 15% respectively, while Renault experienced a slight decline of 2.9%, as per ACEA data.

Business Desk
Car sales rise
Car sales rise | Image:Pexels
EU Car Sales: New car sales within the European Union experienced a notable 12.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in January, with Germany and Italy showing double-digit growth. However, registrations of fully electric cars saw a decline compared to December, despite a rise in annual terms.

Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) revealed that overall registrations at Volkswagen and Stellantis increased by 11.5 per cent and 15 per cent respectively, while Renault witnessed a slight decline of 2.9 per cent.

BEV sales decline

Sales of new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) dropped by 42.3 per cent from December to 92,741 vehicles, though they still marked a 29 per cent increase compared to the previous year. This trend was particularly evident in Germany and France, the bloc's major BEV markets, where sales fell from the previous month but showed YoY growth.

The slowdown in electric vehicle sales globally was evident, dropping by 26 per cent in January from December. However, there was a substantial 69 per cent increase compared to the previous year, according to recent data. Factors contributing to this include subsidy cuts and stricter regulations in key markets like Germany and France.

EV affordability initiatives

As the cost of EVs remains a challenge for wider adoption, companies like Stellantis and Renault are focusing on developing more affordable electric vehicle options. In January, EVs, including fully electric models and hybrids, accounted for 47.5 per cent of all new EU passenger car registrations, showing a steady increase from the previous year.

Tesla, an EV manufacturer, witnessed a significant 66.9 per cent yearly increase in sales within the EU in January.

Overall, new vehicle registrations across the EU, Britain, and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) increased by 11.5 per cent to reach 1 million vehicles in January, according to ACEA.

The adoption of electric vehicles in the EU is steadily progressing towards the halfway mark.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 20th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

Advertisement
