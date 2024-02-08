Advertisement

Auto Investigation: The European Commission (EC) investigators will inspect Chinese automakers in the following weeks, as part of a probe, regarding imposition of punitive tariffs to protect European electric vehicle (EV) makers, three people involved in the process said.

The inspectors will visit BYD, Geely and SAIC, and not visit non-Chinese brands produced in the east Asian nation such as Tesla, Renault and BMW.

The probe launched in October and is scheduled to last 13 months seeks to determine whether cheaper, Chinese-made EVs benefit unfairly from state subsidies.

Image credit: BYD

The investigators have arrived in China with visits scheduled in January and February for verification work, on-site inspections, checking responses the automakers gave to questionnaires, sources said, citing media reports.

European Commission documents for the probe say it is in the "initiation stage" with verification visits due by April 11.

Probe deeds

Last week, China opened an anti-dumping investigation on brandy imported from the European Union, a step that appeared targeted at France, which backs the EV probe. Popular Chinese models exported to Europe include SAIC's MG and Geely's Volvo.

Chinese-made vehicles' share of the European Union's EV market has risen to 8 per cent and could reach 15 per cent in 2025, with these EVs, typically selling for 20 per cent less than EU-made models.

Image credit: Geely.com

In October, China's Great Wall Motor said it was the first automaker to submit responses to the EU subsidy investigation.

Relations between China and the EU have been strained by factors including Beijing's closer ties with Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The EU is seeking to reduce its reliance on the world's second-largest economy, particularly for materials and products needed for its green transition.

At the same time Chinese EV makers, from market-leader BYD to smaller rivals Xpeng and Nio, are increasing their efforts to expand overseas after competition intensifies at home and domestic growth eases.

Many have made sales to Europe a priority, as per media reports.

China is estimated to have overtaken Japan as the world's largest auto exporter last year, shipping 5.26 million vehicles valued at about $102 billion, a Chinese auto association said this week.

(With Reuters Inputs)