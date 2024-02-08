Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

European Commission to investigate BYD, Geely, and SAIC

The inspectors will visit BYD, Geely and SAIC, and not visit non-Chinese brands produced in the east Asian nation such as Tesla, Renault and BMW.

Business Desk
European Commission
European Commission European Commission (EC) to launch investigation on Chinese automakers | Image:European Commission
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Auto Investigation: The European Commission (EC) investigators will inspect Chinese automakers in the following weeks, as part of a probe, regarding imposition of punitive tariffs to protect European electric vehicle (EV) makers, three people involved in the process said.

The inspectors will visit BYD, Geely and SAIC, and not visit non-Chinese brands produced in the east Asian nation such as Tesla, Renault and BMW.

Advertisement

The probe launched in October and is scheduled to last 13 months seeks to determine whether cheaper, Chinese-made EVs benefit unfairly from state subsidies.

Image credit: BYD

 

The investigators have arrived in China with visits scheduled in January and February for verification work, on-site inspections, checking responses the automakers gave to questionnaires, sources said, citing media reports.

European Commission documents for the probe say it is in the "initiation stage" with verification visits due by April 11.

Advertisement

Probe deeds

Last week, China opened an anti-dumping investigation on brandy imported from the European Union, a step that appeared targeted at France, which backs the EV probe. Popular Chinese models exported to Europe include SAIC's MG and Geely's Volvo.

Advertisement

Chinese-made vehicles' share of the European Union's EV market has risen to 8 per cent and could reach 15 per cent in 2025, with these EVs, typically selling for 20 per cent less than EU-made models.

Image credit: Geely.com

In October, China's Great Wall Motor said it was the first automaker to submit responses to the EU subsidy investigation.

Advertisement

Relations between China and the EU have been strained by factors including Beijing's closer ties with Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The EU is seeking to reduce its reliance on the world's second-largest economy, particularly for materials and products needed for its green transition.

At the same time Chinese EV makers, from market-leader BYD to smaller rivals Xpeng and Nio, are increasing their efforts to expand overseas after competition intensifies at home and domestic growth eases.

Advertisement

Many have made sales to Europe a priority, as per media reports.

China is estimated to have overtaken Japan as the world's largest auto exporter last year, shipping 5.26 million vehicles valued at about $102 billion, a Chinese auto association said this week.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement