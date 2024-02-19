Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

EV maker Xpeng to hire 4,000 personnel, invest in AI

Chinese electric maker Xpeng said it would hire 4,000 personnel in 2024 and invest millions in artificial intelligence

Business Desk
EV maker Xpeng to hire 4,000 personnel, invest in AI
EV maker Xpeng to hire 4,000 personnel, invest in AI | Image:Xpeng
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

EV expansion: Chinese electric maker Xpeng said it would hire 4,000 personnel this year and invest millions in artificial intelligence (AI), as it seeks to survive what it describes as a "bloody sea" of competition in the world's largest auto market.

The additional employees would represent a 25 per cent expansion of the Volkswagen-backed e-mobility maker's workforce from the latest headcount of 15,829 at the end of 2022.

Advertisement

The expansion was announced in a letter from CEO of Xpend, He Xiaopeng, to employees on Sunday, the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday.

AI-centric market penetration, personnel expansion

The company will also invest 3.5 billion yuan ($486.36 million) in AI research and development for intelligent driving, He said, adding that Xpeng plans to release around 30 new products or revised models within three years.

"Facing the pessimistic macroeconomic situation, many business partners are drawing back and afraid to invest. I think this is an opportunity for our development," he said, describing 2024 as the first year of the "knockout round" for Chinese auto brands.

Advertisement

"In 2024, we will buck the trend and enter a high-speed positive cycle in the fourth quarter or earlier," he said.

Xpeng's expansion plans contrast with rivals, which are racing to slash costs. Demand continues to falter in the world's largest auto market despite renewed discounting led by Tesla.

Advertisement

Nio, another Chinese EV maker, said in November it would trim its workforce by 10% to improve efficiency amid growing competition.

Facing weaker demand at home, automakers in China have looked to exports as a driving force for growth. But China's growing clout as a vehicle exporter is causing friction abroad.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, China's Ministry of Commerce said it would encourage the new energy vehicle industry to respond to foreign trade restrictions and cooperate with overseas firms, amid a European probe into Chinese subsidies for the sector.

Volkswagen said in July that it would invest around $700 million in Xpeng and purchase a 4.99 per cent stake in the company.

Advertisement

"This year is Xpeng's 10th year. Our performance must more than double," it said.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

an hour ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

16 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

19 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

19 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

20 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

20 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sarfaraz learns lesson after Jadeja mistake, tells Yashavi to be calm

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Know AMFI rules for minors in mutual fund SIPs

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Gaza’s Largest Hospital ‘No Longer Functional': WHO Chief

    World11 minutes ago

  4. Colour Changing Chameleon Cosmetics Are The New Beauty Trend

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  5. Vitalik Buterin optimistic about AI resolving bugs in Ethereum code

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo