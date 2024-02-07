Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:40 IST
FasTags to become invalid if you don't act fast
NHAI is also promoting FASTag users to complete the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process as per RBI guidelines
FasTags Compliance: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had announced that FASTags, the electronic toll collection system, with valid balances but without proper know your customer (KYC) compliance will face deactivation by banks after January 31 this year.
In a move to improve electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement, NHAI has taken the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative with a motive to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to one vehicle, according to an official statement said.
NHAI is also promoting FASTag users to complete the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines, it said.
To avoid inconvenience, the statement said users must ensure that the KYC of their latest FASTag is completed.
FASTag users must also comply with 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks, as per the statement.
"Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024," it said.
January 31st, 2024
