Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:40 IST

FasTags to become invalid if you don't act fast

NHAI is also promoting FASTag users to complete the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process as per RBI guidelines

Business Desk
FasTags
FasTags | Image:FasTags
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

FasTags Compliance: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had announced that FASTags, the electronic toll collection system, with valid balances but without proper know your customer (KYC) compliance will face deactivation by banks after January 31 this year.

In a move to improve electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement, NHAI has taken the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative with a motive to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to one vehicle, according to an official statement said.

Advertisement

NHAI is also promoting FASTag users to complete the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines, it said.

To avoid inconvenience, the statement said users must ensure that the KYC of their latest FASTag is completed.

Advertisement

FASTag users must also comply with 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks, as per the statement.

"Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024," it said.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Coach McCullum looking forward to the VIRAT KOHLI 'CHALLENGE'

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  2. Bengaluru: I-T Raids Underway in Private Firms over Tax Evasion

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. Sharad Pawar Mulls 'The Rising Sun Wheel and Tractor' As Party Symbol

    India News37 minutes ago

  4. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 37 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Itinerary To Enjoy Your Next Trip To The City Of Joy

    Travelan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement