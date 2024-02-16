Advertisement

Fisker vehicles: The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a preliminary probe into claims of unintended vehicle movement in about 4,000 of Fisker's 2023 Ocean electric sport utility vehicles, the agency said on Friday.

The California-headquartered automotive firm is known for producing the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (EV).

The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation received four complaints "alleging unintended vehicle movement" related to the 2023 Ocean model.

The complaints alleged an inability to shift into the park mode or into the intended gear, which could result in an unintended vehicle movement, the US auto safety agency added.

One of the complaints alleged an injury, the NHTSA said.

Last year, the US-based EV maker Fisker registered itself in India in April last year with its headquarters in Hyderabad, Telangana.

(With Reuters Inputs)