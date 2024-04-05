×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

Ford delays electric SUV, truck production in North America

The move comes on the back of global slowdown in EV demand, prompting automakers to reassess their production plans.

Reported by: Business Desk
Ford
Ford | Image:Ford Motors
Ford has postponed the planned launches of three-row electric vehicles (EVs) in Canada and its next-generation electric pickup truck in Tennessee, it said on April 4.

The move comes on the back of global slowdown in EV demand, prompting automakers to reassess their production plans.

Ford is enhancing its hybrid electric vehicle offerings, it stated, adding that it aspires to offer hybrid powertrains across its gas-powered vehicle lineup by 2030. 

Ford's CEO, Jim Farley stressed on their commitment to scaling a profitable EV business and bringing the right mix of gas, hybrid, and fully electric vehicles to market at the right time.

The decision to delay the launch of the new large EV SUV, to be built at Ford's assembly complex in Oakville, Ontario, was pushed to 2027 from the previously planned 2025.

This delay allows for further development of the consumer market for three-row EVs and enables Ford to leverage emerging battery technology.

Similarly, deliveries of an all-new EV truck, set to be produced at a new plant in western Tennessee, have been postponed until 2026. 

Ford had initial plans to begin production in late 2025, aiming to build up to 500,000 electric trucks annually at the plant. The company intends to gradually ramp up production to ensure quality.

Ford's Chief Financial Officer, John Lawler, had previously indicated the postponement of some of the planned investments in new EV and battery production capacity.

The decision is likely to impact 3,200 workers, as Ford promised to invest $1.8 billion and retool the Ontario plant to manufacture EVs during contract bargaining with Canada's Uniform union in 2020. 

Despite the delay in vehicle launches, the overhaul of the Oakville assembly plant is set to proceed as planned.

General Motors had previously announced a similar delay in the production of electric pickup trucks at its plant in Michigan's Orion Township.

The US Environmental Protection Agency recently eased EV requirements starting in 2027, further incentivising plug-in hybrid vehicles.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 4th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

