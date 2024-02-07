English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 11:37 IST

Foreign auto brands bolster exports as China sales remain weak

China is estimated to have overtaken Japan as the world's largest auto exporter in 2023

Business Desk
China Sales: Global automotive manufacturers that have been losing market share to local rivals in China have boosted exports from the world's largest auto market, accounting for more than a fifth of the country's total vehicle exports last year, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) data.

China is estimated to have overtaken Japan as the world's largest auto exporter in 2023, credited largely to the strength of nimble local auto firms like SAIC, Chery, Geely and BYD.

Overall, 18 foreign brands led by Tesla have exported 9, 10,000 units from China last year, accounting for 22 per cent of the total 4.1 million units of China car exports, as per the CAAM data.

Image credit: Tesla 

Tesla alone exported 3,44,000 EVs from its Shanghai plant, its biggest factory worldwide, to Asia, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Ford Motor and General Motors were also among the biggest exporters, with their combined exports rising 21 per cent annually from 2022.

The legacy foreign brands are now adjusting their China strategy to boost exports.

Image credit: BYD 

The US auto major Ford exported 69 per cent of its Territory SUV, which was developed specifically for the China market in 2023.

South Korea's Kia Corp more than doubled its China exports last year to send the majority of its China car output outside the country.

Japanese and German brands have also boosted exports from China.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:47 IST

