Future goals: Automotive major Renault is forecasting roughly flat returns this year as the automaker tries to counter muted demand for (EV) electric vehicles by overhauling its lineup, as per media reports.

The company sees an operating margin of at least 7.5 per cent in 2024, compared with 7.9 per cent last year, the firm reported.

Renault, which plans to introduce 10 new models this year including the key all-electric R5, also proposed its highest dividend since the one paid out in 2019.

CEO Luca de Meo, who has been revamping Renault since assuming the post in July 2020, is focusing on reducing the cost of new EVs via partnerships after scrapping a plan to sell shares in its EV and software business Ampere.

The IPO project faced headwinds including Tesla's frequent price cuts and increased competition from Chinese manufacturers.

Demand for cars with a plug has cooled off late. A number of manufacturers are pushing back rollouts of new models and car-rental firms are paring purchases for their fleets.

Renault is not expecting growth in the automotive markets in Europe or Latin America this year and is projecting free cash flow of at least €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) in 2024, compared with €3 billion last year

"We remain cautious on the volume front," said Chief Financial Officer Thierry Pieton, citing media reports.

"We will be replacing vehicles with a certain margin level with other new ones that are much more profitable," he said.