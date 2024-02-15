Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

French automaker Renault sets cautious goals as EV demand slows

The IPO project faced headwinds including Tesla's frequent price cuts and increased competition from Chinese manufacturers

Business Desk
French automaker Renault sets cautious goals as EV demand slows
French automaker Renault sets cautious goals as EV demand slows | Image:Renault
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Future goals: Automotive major Renault is forecasting roughly flat returns this year as the automaker tries to counter muted demand for (EV) electric vehicles by overhauling its lineup, as per media reports.

The company sees an operating margin of at least 7.5 per cent in 2024, compared with 7.9 per cent last year, the firm reported.

Advertisement

Renault, which plans to introduce 10 new models this year including the key all-electric R5, also proposed its highest dividend since the one paid out in 2019.

CEO Luca de Meo, who has been revamping Renault since assuming the post in July 2020, is focusing on reducing the cost of new EVs via partnerships after scrapping a plan to sell shares in its EV and software business Ampere.

Advertisement

The IPO project faced headwinds including Tesla's frequent price cuts and increased competition from Chinese manufacturers.

Demand for cars with a plug has cooled off late. A number of manufacturers are pushing back rollouts of new models and car-rental firms are paring purchases for their fleets.

Advertisement

Renault is not expecting growth in the automotive markets in Europe or Latin America this year and is projecting free cash flow of at least €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) in 2024, compared with €3 billion last year

"We remain cautious on the volume front," said Chief Financial Officer Thierry Pieton, citing media reports.

Advertisement

"We will be replacing vehicles with a certain margin level with other new ones that are much more profitable," he said.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 11:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

13 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

20 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

21 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bramayugam First Impression: Netizens Call Mammootty A 'Deadly Villain'

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Journalist Injured in Rafah Airstrikes was Hamas Commander: Israel

    World12 minutes ago

  3. High Alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy snowfall, Rain Expected

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun To Represent India At Berlinale

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Farmers Protest LIVE: Protesters Sitting on Rail Tracks in Punjab

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo