Updated February 14th, 2024 at 11:53 IST
Hero MotoCorp announces price for Mavrick 440, bookings open now
The much-awaited motorcycle of 2024 will be available in three variants, Base, Mid and Top, at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,99,000.
- Business
- 1 min read
Mid-weight Bike: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on February 14 opened the bookings for its flagship motorcycle, Mavrick 440, available in three variants across all Hero MotoCorp dealerships in the country.
The much-awaited motorcycle of 2024 will be available in three variants, Base, Mid and Top, at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,99,000 for base model, Rs 2,14,000 mid variant and Rs 2,24,000 variant, respectively.
The deliveries of the motorcycle to customers will commence from April onwards.
The Mavrick 440 represents Hero MotoCorp's foray into the middle-weight motorcycle segment. Unveiled amidst great anticipation at the Hero World 2024 in Jaipur on January 23, this motorbike boasts of a powerful engine, youth-centric design, and an all-metal body.
Niranjan Gupta, CEO at Hero MotoCorp, said, "Our premium journey continues full throttle with the bookings now open for the customers who have been eagerly awaiting the Mavrick 440."
"Coming close on the heels of the Karizma XMR, the Mavrick 440, a unique proposition of muscular & youthful Modern Roadster, will now build on this momentum of our journey to win in premium," he said.
