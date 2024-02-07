Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Hero-owned Surge unveils convertible EV S32

Hero Motocorp, has introduced S32, an electric vehicle (EV) that can transform from a three-wheeled rickshaw to an e-scooter

Business Desk
Surge S32
Surge S32 | Image:Hero MotoCorp
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Convertible EV: Surge, a startup owned by Hero Motocorp, has introduced S32, an electric vehicle (EV) that can transform from a three-wheeled rickshaw to an e-scooter. 

Transition

The new convertible has been inspired from the ‘Batmobile’ from Christopher Nolan's ‘The Dark Knight’ series, and is designed to function like a rickshaw for commercial purposes, which can change to be utilised as a high-performance scooter to traverse through the city traffic.

The consumers can convert S32 move between the scooter and rickshaw interchangeably, in a time-frame of three minutes, according to the company. 

The transition is done by simply pressing a button. When the button is pressed, the front windshield lifts vertically to reveal the scooter within; simultaneously, the cabin transforms swiftly, deploying a spring-loaded double-swing mechanism.

Inside look 

Inside the EV's cabin, Hero Motocorp has given features such as windscreen, lighting, optional weather-protective soft doors, LED headlights, indicators, speedometer, switchgear, digital instrumentation, etc.

Powertrain

The 'three-wheeler elements of S32 comes with a 13.4 bhp power output, while for the two-wheeler part stands at 4 bhp, with the respective battery capacity being 11 kWh and 3.5 kWh. 

Meanwhile, the top speed is consistent at 50 kmph and 60 kmph, respectively.

Additionally, the rickshaw has a maximum load carrying capacity of 500 kg, making it ideal for various commercial operations.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

