Updated January 30th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Honda files design patent for upcoming adventure bike

The focal point of difference between Honda adventure bikes and the CB350 is that it uses wire-spoked rims

Business Desk
Honda files design patent for upcoming adventure bike
Honda files design patent for upcoming adventure bike | Image:Honda
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Design Patent: The Japanese automaker Honda has filed a design patent overseas for a new adventure bike based on its CB350 neo-retro bike platform, which shows signs of sharing resemblance to the erstwhile Royal Enfield Himalayan 411.

It seems like the engine and main frame will be carried over nearly unchanged from the CB350 models and this 350cc Honda ADV will also consist of twin shock absorbers at the rear, like the neo-retro bikes it will be based upon, as per an Auto Car India report.

All modern adventure bikes sport a monoshock at the rear, including the smaller and affordable Honda CB200X, while the CB350-based adventure bike takes a different route.

Adventure bike updates

The focal point of difference between Honda adventure bikes and the CB350 is that it uses wire-spoked rims, which will likely be shod with tubed tyres. Most adventure bikes on the market use either 19-inch or 21-inch front wheels, so expect the Honda ADV to go down one of these two routes.

From the scooped out rider’s seat, upswept exhaust, round headlight and multiple luggage mounting points, the sketch of this adventure bike is uncannily similar to the Himalayan 411, it said.

Expect the air-cooled, 349 cc, single-cylinder engine to have similar output figures to the CB350 range, which would put it closer to a Hero Xpulse 200 4V than something like the Yezdi Adventure.

Currently, these are only patent designs so this model is still a few years away from being made available for purchase.

The closest rival at present would be the Royal Enfield Scram 411, which continues to ride on the same dynamics that debuted on the original Himalayan 411 in 2016.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

