Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Honda, GM Motors commence commercial production of hydrogen fuel cell systems

The automotive industry views fuel cells as a replacement for use cases for diesel fuel

Business Desk
Hydrogen Fuel Cell systems
Hydrogen Fuel Cell systems | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Fuel Cell System: Automotive giants Honda and GM Motors have started commercial production of hydrogen fuel cell systems consumers an alternative zero-emissions solutions beyond battery-electric vehicles (EVs).

The fuel cell systems are produced through a joint venture between the automakers at an $85 million facility in suburban Detroit. 

The firms, which are marketing and selling products separately, are calling the “large-scale” production part of the joint venture deal a first to be under taken in the US. 

The automotive industry views fuel cells as a replacement for use cases for diesel fuel in things such as generators, heavy-duty trucks, semitrucks and construction equipment, as per media reports.

The executives for both automakers and the Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC joint venture, said the start of commercial production marked a historical moment for the technology, which has been under development for decades, according to media reports. 

Tightening emissions regulations, technological improvements, and heightened attention on environmental, social and corporate-governance, or ESG, efforts have created a clear opportunity, officials said.

“We’re getting some scale capability; we’re bringing costs down. And now we can start to move it into these segments where before it wasn’t really feasible,” said Charlie Freese, Executive director of GM’s “Hydrotec” fuel cell products, citing media reports.

Honda and GM Motors have been began working collectively on the current fuel cell system since 2013. 

The highly automated process of producing the systems is complicated and involves costly materials such as platinum and carbon fiber, combined to manufacture flat “cells.” Each fuel cell system has 307 cells in it that are vertically stacked.

Honda’s system is expected to be introduced into vehicles in 2024 with a crossover based on the popular CR-V. GM’s first applications that are expected to be for backup power stations and huge trucks in Autocar’s fleet.

Honda’s upcoming fuel cell vehicle is expected to be sold primarily in California, where some retail refueling stations for hydrogen vehicles have already been installed, according to media reports. 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

