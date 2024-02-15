Advertisement

New vehicles: Japanese automaker Honda will foray into the EV segment by the year 2026 with the Elevate-based EV; new compact SUV and next-gen Amaze, according to media reports.



While the sedans also contribute to the overall sales, the new Elevate has given a much required push to the Japanese brand in India's auto market. In order to keep the momentum going, Honda will launch a line of new models in the country.

Honda Elevate EV

As per the company's commitment to launch 5 new SUVs in India by the year 2030, the Elevate based EV is expected to be launched in the next 2-3 years. Based on the modified version of the Elevate platform, Honda’s first EV for the Indian roads market will be a part of the ACE (Asian Compact Electric).



The upcoming e-SUV will be manufactured in India for exports to multiple international markets. Rivalling the likes of upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, the Elevate EV will be manufactured at the company’s Tapukara, Rajasthan based facility which will soon undergo retooling for electric vehicle production.

New-Gen Honda Amaze

The current generation of Honda Amaze has been on sale since 2018 and it received a mid-life update in 2021. The new generation model of the compact sedan is already under development and we expect it to debut internationally this year.



The third-generation Amaze will be based on the heavily updated version of the existing PF2 platform.



Under the hood, the existing 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque will be retained for the Indian market and there will be no diesel engine on offer.



An all-new design inspired from the current crop of Honda sedans and an updated interior layout will be a part of the package.

Honda Compact New SUV

Honda is working on a new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) expected to debut by the end of 2024 in the country.



Rivalling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue amongst others, the new sub-4-meter will be positioned below the Elevate in the brand’s lineup.



The upcoming SUV will use the WR-V moniker which was discontinued this year in April after the BS6.2 emission norms came into play.