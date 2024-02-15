English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Honda's upcoming line of cars in India

Honda will launch a line of new models in India

Business Desk
Russian operators take Chinese help to produce Citroen cars 
Russian operators take Chinese help to produce Citroen cars  | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New vehicles: Japanese automaker Honda will foray into the EV segment by the year 2026 with the Elevate-based EV; new compact SUV and next-gen Amaze, according to media reports.

While the sedans also contribute to the overall sales, the new Elevate has given a much required push to the Japanese brand in India's auto market. In order to keep the momentum going, Honda will launch a line of new models in the country. 

Honda Elevate EV

As per the company's commitment to launch 5 new SUVs in India by the year 2030, the Elevate based EV is expected to be launched in the next 2-3 years. Based on the modified version of the Elevate platform, Honda’s first EV for the Indian roads market will be a part of the ACE (Asian Compact Electric).

The upcoming e-SUV will be manufactured in India for exports to multiple international markets. Rivalling the likes of upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, the Elevate EV will be manufactured at the company’s Tapukara, Rajasthan based facility which will soon undergo retooling for electric vehicle production.

New-Gen Honda Amaze 

The current generation of Honda Amaze has been on sale since 2018 and it received a mid-life update in 2021. The new generation model of the compact sedan is already under development and we expect it to debut internationally this year. 

The third-generation Amaze will be based on the heavily updated version of the existing PF2 platform.

Under the hood, the existing 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque will be retained for the Indian market and there will be no diesel engine on offer. 

An all-new design inspired from the current crop of Honda sedans and an updated interior layout will be a part of the package.

Honda Compact New SUV 

Honda is working on a new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) expected to debut by the end of 2024 in the country. 

Rivalling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue amongst others, the new sub-4-meter will be positioned below the Elevate in the brand’s lineup. 

The upcoming SUV will use the WR-V moniker which was discontinued this year in April after the BS6.2 emission norms came into play.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CEA calls carbon tax on developing countries 'unfair'

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan Elections 2024: PTI Nominates Omar Ayub For PM Post

    World10 minutes ago

  3. Bramayugam On OTT: Mammootty Starrer To Premiere On THIS Platform

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. IFSCA chair calls for gold refining units

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. TS ECET 2024 registration begins, full details here

    Education13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo