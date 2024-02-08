Advertisement

New Logo in 2024: Honda has revealed a new logo during the CES 2024, a multi-day global trade event, which is set to feature on its future electric car line-up.

The Japanese automotive major has since 1981 stuck with using the same iconic logo, finally getting a makeover, as the brand attempts at focusing on a new design philosophy, including the use of sustainable materials, the company informed.

Image credit: Honda

During the CES 2024, the auto brand introduced its Honda "0" series, alongside its two future EV concepts that include its flagship EV sedan “Saloon” and an MPV, Honda said.

The new logo which represents "two outstretched hands" will most likely see duty for the first time on the future 0 series “Saloon”, as per an Auto Car India report.

Image credit: Honda

Essentially, it's a slimmer, minimalist version of the current H, minus the trapezoid border. It actually bears a striking resemblance to Honda's first logo, which was introduced back in 1963.

The original logo, which was used globally until it was redesigned in 1969, featured a similarly thin-looking design but was a bit taller than the new one, as per an Auto Car India report.

It remains to be seen whether Honda will “spell out” the brand name at the back of the car along with the new logo. Honda did reveal a new look for its badging system with the Prologue EV SUV that went on sale recently in the North American market.

Image credit: Honda

Will Honda's new logo feature in India?

Honda is readying an elevate-based EV for the national market, which is yet to come to fruition, however, it remains to be seen whether the Minato-headquartered brand will use the future SUV to debut the new logo in India, the report said.