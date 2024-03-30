Advertisement

Luxeed S7 deliveries: Huawei, in collaboration with Chery Auto, has announced the start of mass deliveries for the Luxeed S7 electric sedan, following delays attributed to semiconductor shortages and production challenges. Richard Yu, managing director and chairman of Huawei's smart car solutions, confirmed the milestone through a post on the Weibo social media platform, indicating that a substantial number of Luxeed S7 vehicles have already been manufactured and are en route to customers.

Reports suggest that production setbacks related to a computing unit supplied by Huawei had prompted complaints from Chery, causing delays in vehicle deliveries. However, Huawei reassured that these issues would be resolved starting in April, as stated by local media earlier this month.

The Luxeed S7, marking the debut model under Chery's Luxeed EV brand, garnered approximately 20,000 orders by November 28th. With a starting price of 249,800 yuan ($34,600), the sedan aims to capture the premium electric vehicle market segment.

Notably, Huawei's revenues witnessed a notable surge in 2023, attributed to the resurgence of its consumer segment and the success of new ventures such as smart car components. In response to challenges posed by US sanctions, Huawei had previously announced plans to establish a separate entity for its smart car division. Yu indicated optimism regarding the unit's financial performance, anticipating profitability starting in April, following substantial losses incurred over the past year, as reported by local media.

(With Reuters inputs)