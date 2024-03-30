×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Huawei to start mass delivery of Chery’s Luxeed S7 electric sedan

The Luxeed S7, marking the debut model under Chery's Luxeed EV brand, garnered approximately 20,000 orders by November 28th.

Reported by: Business Desk
Huawei Luxeed S7
Huawei Luxeed S7 | Image:Huawei
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Luxeed S7 deliveries: Huawei, in collaboration with Chery Auto, has announced the start of mass deliveries for the Luxeed S7 electric sedan, following delays attributed to semiconductor shortages and production challenges. Richard Yu, managing director and chairman of Huawei's smart car solutions, confirmed the milestone through a post on the Weibo social media platform, indicating that a substantial number of Luxeed S7 vehicles have already been manufactured and are en route to customers.

Reports suggest that production setbacks related to a computing unit supplied by Huawei had prompted complaints from Chery, causing delays in vehicle deliveries. However, Huawei reassured that these issues would be resolved starting in April, as stated by local media earlier this month.

Advertisement

The Luxeed S7, marking the debut model under Chery's Luxeed EV brand, garnered approximately 20,000 orders by November 28th. With a starting price of 249,800 yuan ($34,600), the sedan aims to capture the premium electric vehicle market segment.

Notably, Huawei's revenues witnessed a notable surge in 2023, attributed to the resurgence of its consumer segment and the success of new ventures such as smart car components. In response to challenges posed by US sanctions, Huawei had previously announced plans to establish a separate entity for its smart car division. Yu indicated optimism regarding the unit's financial performance, anticipating profitability starting in April, following substantial losses incurred over the past year, as reported by local media.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Job cuts

Zee Entertainment job cut

4 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

5 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Aadujeevitham Goat Scene

6 minutes ago
Jerome Powell

Latest US inflation data

7 minutes ago
Convicted Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Dies of Heart Attack

Mukhtar Ansari Death

8 minutes ago
मुख्‍तार अंसारी की अनसुनी कहानी

Ansari’s Last Rites

9 minutes ago
Former MP Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav's New Move

10 minutes ago
TCS

TCS hiring opens

11 minutes ago
Data Centres

Microsoft, OpenAI

11 minutes ago
Best Vegetarian Sources Of Protein

Veg Sources Of Protein

12 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Camron Green

Virat Kohli and Green

15 minutes ago
Doctor’s Day 2024

Doctor’s Day 2024

19 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BRS Candidate for Warangal Seat Opts Out of Contest, Set to Join Cong

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

20 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

22 minutes ago
A still from Woh Bhi Din The

Woh Bhi Din The Releases

24 minutes ago
Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained By Police

India News LIVE

25 minutes ago
Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot Summoned by ED in Liquor Scam Today | LIVE

Kailash Gahlot Summoned

33 minutes ago
US inflation

US inflation moderates

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UN Responds To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 5 Movies Ram Charan Turned Down That Proved To Be A Game Changer

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. Sanjay Nirupam Exposes Communication Gap in Congress | EXCLUSIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Indian-Origin Delivery Boy Faces Racist in Canada, Video Sparks Debate

    World14 hours ago

  5. 'Is it affecting Hardik? It's possible': Smith on hate towards Pandya

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo