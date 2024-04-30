Advertisement

Hyundai’s hybrid in India: Hyundai Motor Group is reportedly charting a new course in its strategy for the Indian auto market. According to media reports, sources familiar with the matter reveal that the South Korean auto giant intends to introduce its inaugural line of hybrid vehicles in India by as early as 2026.

The move signals a departure from its exclusive focus on electric vehicles, as the company aims to expand its footprint in a pivotal automotive arena.

Sources privy to the company's plans disclose that Hyundai Motor Group is contemplating the launch of a hybrid sport-utility vehicle, mirroring the dimensions of its highly popular mid-sized Creta SUV in India.

In a statement, Hyundai Motor Group told Reuters it was "committed to a future of electrified mobility and will optimize product strategies for each market".

Ramping up annual production

Recently, Hyundai has also announced that the automaker will ramp up its annual production capacity for the Hyundai and Kia brands in India to 1.5 million units as part of its mid-to-long-term strategy.

Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, announced the strategy during a visit to India on April 23, highlighting the group's commitment to improve its position as a leading mobility provider.

With the increasing focus on the Indian market, Hyundai is actively choosing to diversify its product portfolio and cater to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers while also expanding its production capabilities in the country.

(With Reuters inputs)