English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Hyundai Motor India clocks 8.5% growth in total sales to 67,615 units

Hyundai Motor India clocks 8.5% growth in total sales to 67,615 units

Nitin Waghela
Hyundai auto sales
Hyundai auto sales | Image:Hyundai
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Auto Sales: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. on February 1 posted a 8.5 per cent growth in total deliveries to 67,615 units in January this year as against 62,276 units in the same period in 2023, according to an official company statement. 

However, the company exports fell by 13.7 per cent to 10,500 units in the previous month this year from 12,170 units in the same period in 2023.

Advertisement

The South Korean firm's India arm registered the highest ever monthly domestic sales in January 2024 up by 14 per cent to 57,115 units from 50,100 units in the same period last year, it said. 

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “This strong growth has been fuelled by an overwhelming customer response to the newly launched Hyundai CRETA, which has already garnered close to 50,000 bookings within a month of opening the announcement.

Advertisement

"Further, our entry SUV EXTER continues its amazing run in the market clocking great sales numbers as well as winning prestigious auto awards in the country," he said.

"Going forward we continue to be cautiously optimistic about the momentum of the auto industry in 2024,” he added. 

Advertisement


 


 

Advertisement


 



 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement