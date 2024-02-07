Advertisement

Auto Sales: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. on February 1 posted a 8.5 per cent growth in total deliveries to 67,615 units in January this year as against 62,276 units in the same period in 2023, according to an official company statement.

However, the company exports fell by 13.7 per cent to 10,500 units in the previous month this year from 12,170 units in the same period in 2023.

The South Korean firm's India arm registered the highest ever monthly domestic sales in January 2024 up by 14 per cent to 57,115 units from 50,100 units in the same period last year, it said.

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “This strong growth has been fuelled by an overwhelming customer response to the newly launched Hyundai CRETA, which has already garnered close to 50,000 bookings within a month of opening the announcement.

"Further, our entry SUV EXTER continues its amazing run in the market clocking great sales numbers as well as winning prestigious auto awards in the country," he said.

"Going forward we continue to be cautiously optimistic about the momentum of the auto industry in 2024,” he added.

