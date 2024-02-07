Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Hyundai India to invest Rs 6,000 crore in Maharashtra

Hyundai's manufacturing operations in Talegaon are scheduled to begin in 2025

Business Desk
Hyundai Motor India to invest Rs 6,000 crore in Maharashtra
Hyundai Motor India to invest Rs 6,000 crore in Maharashtra | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Investment plans: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company, has completed acquisition and assignment of identified assets at General Motors India’s Talegaon plant in Maharashtra.

The acquisition has been completed post fulfilment of set conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and stakeholders.

As per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between Hyundai Motor India and Maharashtra government, the automotive firm has confirmed to invest Rs 6,000 crore in Maharashtra.

Un Soo Kim, MD & CEO at Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “The Talegaon manufacturing plant will play the role of a catalyst in achieving Hyundai Motor India Ltd million annual production capacity milestone. The acquisition of Talegaon plant reinforces our commitment to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), by making India a hub for advanced smart mobility solutions.”

Image Credit: Hyundai Motor Company

"Our manufacturing operations are scheduled to begin in Talegaon in 2025,” he said.

The Talegaon plant has an existing annual production capacity of 1,30,000 units.

Hyundai Motor India also has plans to expand the annual production capacity to achieve its strategic goal in the market.

HMIL intends to make phased investments for the purpose of upgrading the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

