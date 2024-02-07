Advertisement

Profitability: The South Korean automotive giant Hyundai Motor Company on Thursday reported a 31 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit that missed analyst expectations due to unfavourable exchange rates as well as one-off costs related to the sale of its Russia plant in December.

Hyundai Motor, the world's third largest automaker in terms of sales with its affiliate Kia Corp, posted a net profit of 2.2 trillion won for the October-December period in 2023, as against a profit of 1.7 trillion won previous year.

Advertisement

In December, Hyundai Motor said it would take a 287 billion won ($219.2 million) loss on selling its plant in Russia, where the company's operations have remained suspended since March 2022.

The Seoul-based auto major is targeting a revenue growth of 4.0 per cent - 5.0 per cent this year.

Advertisement

The company expects a 4.9 per cent jump in North American vehicle sales, but a 3.7 per cent drop and 0.6 per cent fall in vehicle sales in China and Europe, respectively.

It predicted an operating profit margin between 8.0 per cent and 9.0 per cent in line with last year.

Advertisement

"Hyundai Motor expects the business environment will remain difficult to predict, due to macro uncertainties centered on emerging markets and a downturn in the real economy," informed the automotive firm.

Analysts noted that like other automakers, Hyundai is grappling with slowing growth due to a difficult economic environment, including high interest rates and inflation that have pushed vehicles out of the reach of some buyers.

Advertisement

"It appears that pent-up demand for vehicles from limited supplies has been disappearing as high interest rates eat away car buyers' willingness to purchase," said Lee Jae-il, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Lee added that Hyundai Motor would likely manage its vehicle inventory level more tightly than previous years as pent-up demand has disappeared and excessive inventories would hurt its profitability.

Advertisement

Shares in Hyundai Motor were trading up 2.0 per cent after it reported its earnings, outperforming 0.1 rise for the benchmark KOSPI.

(With Reuters Inputs)