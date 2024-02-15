Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

IF Metall to exempt some Tesla cars from mechanic strike

The easing of the strike will only concern cars that have sufficiently severe damage to make them undriveable

Business Desk
IF Metall to exempt some Tesla cars from mechanic strike
IF Metall to exempt some Tesla cars from mechanic strike | Image:Tesla
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Strike exemption: Swedish labour union Industrifacket (IF) Metall on Wednesday said it would permit its mechanics to fix some Tesla cars at independent workshops during a 10-week period, exempting them from a strike that has targeted the electric vehicle (EV) maker since October.

Tesla is facing pressure in the Nordic countries from powerful employee unions backing Swedish IF Metall's mechanics who went on strike on October 27 demanding a collective agreement with the company.

Advertisement

The non-Tesla workshops will be allowed to repair Tesla cars between February 19 and April 30, said IF Metall, in a pause that will affect between 100-200 cars, according to the union.

The easing of the strike will only concern cars that have sufficiently severe damage to make them undriveable, and which are already in the affected workshops.

Advertisement

"It's to ease the pressure on private customers who have no part in this conflict, and to make a little compensation to the workshops - many of whom have a collective agreement," a spokesperson for IF Metall said.

The strike is one of the longest by IF Metall in modern times, according to the union.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 11:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

13 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

13 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

20 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

21 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bramayugam First Impression: Netizens Call Mammootty A 'Deadly Villain'

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Journalist Injured in Rafah Airstrikes was Hamas Commander: Israel

    World12 minutes ago

  3. High Alert in Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy snowfall, Rain Expected

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun To Represent India At Berlinale

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Farmers Protest LIVE: Protesters Sitting on Rail Tracks in Punjab

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo