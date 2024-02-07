Advertisement

Auto sales: India's automotive industry overtook Japan in worldwide automobile sales, making the South Asian country the third-largest light vehicle maker of 2023.

Last year, Japan recorded sales of 39,92,727 units, while India sold 41, 08, 656 units. The gap between India and Japan has declined to 1,15,000 units in 2023 from 3,44,000 units in 2022, as per an Auto Car India report.

However, Japan made a solid comeback in 2023, registering 14 percent growth as against India’s 8 percent, it said.

Image credit: Hyundai

Similar to matured auto markets, SUVs held the majority of total passenger vehicle sales in India, accounting for 48 per cent. Despite, the close finish, India is expected to lead the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, as per media reports.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer for Sales and Marketing at Maruti Suzuki India, said, “With its growing and young population, economic growth and rising motorisation levels India has seen a steady growth in its passenger vehicle [PV] industry in the last three decades. This has catapulted India to the number 3 position in PV volumes, ranking only only China and the US. Expectedly, this trend should continue in the future as well,” citing media reports.

Image credit: Unsplash

Automotive exports expectations

India still significantly trails Japan from the production perspective for light vehicles. In 2023, India registered a growth of 6.8 percent with volumes of 5.45 million units, as per S&P Global Mobility report.

“We expect Japan to post 8.59 million units in 2023, while India stand at 5.45 million,” says Gaurav Vangaal, Associate Director at S&P Global Mobility.

Regarding exports of light vehicles, Vangaal expects the number to cross the one-million mark only by end of this decade.

"The country's exports are expected to increase rapidly from 2025. Today, almost every carmaker here is strategising to utilise India as an export hub, a trend we have also noticed with capacity expansion by almost every carmaker,” he said.

Image credit: Unsplash

Vangaal’s prediction appears modest, given that the passenger-vehicle market leader Maruti Suzuki has issued a guidance for tripling exports to 7,50,000 units by 2030, as per media reports.

Auto-majors such as Hyundai, Kia, Renault-Nissan and Volkswagen-Skoda also upped the ante on exports. Furthermore, new automobile manufacturers' like Tesla and VinFast, along with Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are focused on global ambitions in 2024.

According to S&P Global Mobility’s output forecast for India, the share of the country's global auto industry volumes will increase to almost 8 percent.