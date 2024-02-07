English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 10:40 IST

India to be top in all verticals of automotive industry in 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi

India's automotive industry will play a major contributor to the export market

Nitin Waghela
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
EV industry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the second day of Bharat Mobility Expo, said that India's automotive industry will play a major contributor to the export market.

Highlighting India's position in the automotive industry, PM Modi said,"India is the world's third largest market for passenger vehicles (PVs), and the third largest producer of commercial vehicles (CVs). Even our components industry is globally competitive."

"In Amrit Kaal, we will be at top in all the verticals of automotive industry," he said.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the first-of-its kind mobility exhibition, showcases India's capabilities across the entire mobility and automotive value chains, in the presence of over 28 vehicle manufacturers, 600 auto component manufacturers, and 1,000 auto labels.

Further, to support the automotive industry, PM Modi informed that "Rs 25,000 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme have been created, which will play a big role in supporting MSMEs and create self-reliance in the country's value-chain system."

On the battery storage front, Modi said, “The government has given a PLI scheme worth Rs 18,000 crore.”

Sharing his view on the battery prices, he said that if "25 crore houses, depend on solar energy for the 'clean cooking plan' then, this surge of demand would bring down the battery prices for e-car dealers, alongside an increase in household consumption of these batteries."

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 18:40 IST

