Italian auto major Piaggio maker launches AI-driven factory robot ‘kilo’

AI factory bot Kilo: Italian auto major Piaggio on Tuesday introduced a factory robot equipped with artificial intelligence (AI). Named "kilo," the robot is capable of autonomously navigating pre-defined routes and can carry loads of up to 130 kilogrammes.

Maker of the iconic scooter Vespa, Piaggio has also shared plans to deploy the robot initially on the production lines of its Moto Guzzi motorbike brand in Italy, with later expansion to factories in Italy, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Developed by Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), the company's US-based robotic mobility unit, the kilo robot boasts the ability to follow its operator, traverse up to 100 pre-determined routes, or operate independently, according to Piaggio.

Greg Lynn, CEO, Piaggio Fast Forward, underlined that kilo robots can navigate safely in complex environments alongside workers, making them suitable for various industries that rely on repetitive goods movement.

The development marks a crucial stride in manufacturing automation and underscores Piaggio's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology in its production processes.

(With Reuters inputs)