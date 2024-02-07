Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Kinetic E-Luna first look out soon after pre-bookings initiated

Kinetic E-Luna, the e-scooter manufactured by Kinetic Green, got listed on e-commerce websites after pre-bookings were opened

Business Desk
Kinetic E-Luna revealed soon after pre-bookings initiated
Kinetic E-Luna revealed soon after pre-bookings initiated | Image:Kinetic E-Luna
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
e-scooter: Soon after the pre-bookings commenced for the E-Luna, the e-scooter manufactured by Kinetic Green, was listed on a few e-commerce websites, with ex-showroom prices ranging between Rs 71,990 - Rs 74,990.

The E-Luna design was noticed online to be as simplistic and utilitarian as its predecessor, although it does miss out on the signature pedals.

Fresh features, colour variants

The rear seat is claimed to be removable for additional storage space, while the entire model weighs 96 kg. With a listed seat height of just 760 mm, this e-scooter should prove to be a friendly machine to ride, according to the report.

This is a relatively spartan machine with a simple digital dash that displays all the information you need and the E-Luna comes with a USB charging port as well as a side stand cut-off feature, it said.

There will be two colours on offer are the mulberry red and ocean blue.

A telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers suspend the tubular frame and the E-Luna gets drum brakes at both ends, it added.  

Spoked 16-inch wheels are found here shod with possibly the slimmest tyres you can find on a registered two-wheeler in the country, which are supplied by TVS Eurogrip, as per an Auto Car India.

Speed range 

The claimed top speed ranges between 50 - 52 kph, while the hub-mounted motor drives the E-Luna. 

The rated torque stands at 22 Nm, and the claimed charging time for the 2 kWh battery is 4 hours. 

There is even a claimed 110 km range figure mentioned, although this is yet to be confirmed by the company, according to the report.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 17:33 IST

