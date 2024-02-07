English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:28 IST

Lamborghini topped 10,000 units sales in 2023: CEO

Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini sold over 10,000 vehicles last year for the first time

Business Desk
Lamborghini sales in 2023
Lamborghini sales in 2023 | Image:Lamborghini
Luxury car sales: The Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini sold over 10,000 vehicles last year for the first time, said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmann, on Tuesday.

"I am so incredibly proud to announce that we have reached another historic milestone," he said in a Linkedin post.

Aided by the success of its Urus SUV, which now costs over $250,000, Lamborghini has in recent years expanded its output, relying on strong demand from wealthy car-enthusiasts.

Image credit: Lamborghini

The subsidiary of the Germany automotive-group Volkswagen delivered 10,112 sports cars and SUVs last year, higher from above 9,200 vehicles in previous year, according to Winkelmann's post.

Rival Ferrari, which will release 2023 data later this year, including those on car sales, shipped more than 13,200 units in 2022.

Image credit: Lamborghini

Region-wise sales growth

The region which showed a jump of 14 per cent in Lamborghini deliveries is Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, recording the highest sales growth.

The US witnessed a sales growth of 9 per cent to 3,465, while they grew 4 per cent in the Asia Pacific region to 2,660.

Lamborghini's range also includes two super-sports cars, the Huracan 10-cylinder and the Revuelto 12-cylinder, its first plug-in hybrid model, which was presented last year.

The supercar maker's line-up is also set to become all-hybrid in 2024, with the new Urus and another market entrant meant to replace the Huracan.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

