Advertisement

BMW India: The eighth-generation BMW 5 Series, along with its all-electric counterpart, the i5, will be introduced in India's automotive market in the long-wheelbase form during the end of 2024.

Focused to tap the premium buyer sentiments, the upcoming vehicle will directly take on the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which is due later this year and has been available in long-wheelbase guise for a couple of generations, as per an Auto Car India report.

Advertisement

The entry of the 5 Series LWB will also mark the first time this luxury sedan has come to India in the extended-wheelbase form, as per media reports.

Image credit: BMW

Exterior updates

The long-wheelbase 5 Series (G68) looks similar on G60 5 Series. The BMW kidney grille is of an acceptable size and the split headlamps have been given a miss.

The 5 Series LWB keeps the illuminated grille along with the sleek tail-lamps that have a chrome strip running through them. One major differentiating factor between the LWB and standard 5 Series is the illuminated ‘5’ on the C-pillar, which will be illuminated in white on the ICE-powered LWB models, while on the i5, it will be blue and pulsate when the car is charging.

Advertisement

Naturally, the biggest difference is the increase in length; the 5 Series LWB for the Chinese market has a 5,175 mm length, 1,900 mm width, and 1,520 mm height, with a wheelbase of 3,105 mm.

This makes it about 145 mm longer overall than the standard 5 Series, and the wheelbase length has increased by about 110 mm. Interestingly, the i5 is also the first BMW EV sedan to be available in short and long-wheelbase form; the i7 only comes with one wheelbase length.

Advertisement

Image credit: BMW

BMW 5 Series, i5 LWB: interior

The new 5 Series and i5 LWB’s interior is familiar to those who have experienced any of the newer BMWs.

Advertisement

The driver gets a 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster and a driver-oriented 14.9-inch central infotainment touchscreen. BMW has yet to confirm whether the fully vegan interior introduced on the international 5 Series will come to India, though it is likely.

However, the best bit of the G68 and the i5 LWB is the rear passenger area. Besides the extra legroom liberated by the extended wheelbase, the chauffeur-driven get reclining rear seats, four-zone climate control, upholstery with exclusive quilting, and a dual-tone design.

Advertisement

Rear passengers also get a 31.1-inch 32:9 display that folds down from the headliner to act as an entertainment screen. The 8K resolution screen is compatible with 5G connectivity, and, along with the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, it allows for an immersive experience on the go.

Image credit: BMW

Powertrain

For the Indian market, the 5 Series is expected in 520Li or 530Li, along with 520Ld guises, with 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, respectively, both of which will get a mild-hybrid system to improve efficiency.

An 8-speed automatic will be standard across the range.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the i5 is likely to come in eDrive40 form, which means it’ll have a 340hp, rear axle-mounted motor driven by an 81.2kWh battery pack. BMW claims a maximum range of 582km for this version. International markets also get an M60 xDrive variant, which gets a motor on each axle putting out a combined 601hp and a maximum range of 516km on a single charge, though there’s no word on the performance version of the i5 coming to India.

Image credit: BMW

Price expectations

The 5 Series LWB which is the direct rival to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and is expected to be priced in the Rs 70 lakh - Rs 80 lakh.

This means it’ll likely undercut the new E-Class expected to launch in India around the same time.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the i5 is not expected to have any direct rivals by the time it arrives and is expected to be priced in the Rs 90 lakh-1 crore (ex-showroom).