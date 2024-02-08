Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

LG unveils first EV charging station factory in the US

The competitive landscape in the EV charging market is intense, with industry giants like ChargePoint Holdings & Tesla, holding notable mark

Business Desk
EV charging
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
LG Electronics inaugurated its inaugural electric vehicle (EV) charging station assembly plant in the United States on Friday, signalling the company's entry into the rapidly expanding EV market, which has been dominated by industry leader ChargePoint. 

Located in Forth Worth, Texas, the newly established 100,000 square feet facility boasts an annual production capacity of 12,000 units, according to LG's official statement.

This strategic move aligns with LG's broader business diversification efforts, aiming to extend beyond its renowned status as a high-end TV manufacturer. 

The company has been making strides into new sectors such as EV charging and digital healthcare. LG's expansion in the EV charging domain includes the acquisition of South Korean EV charger provider AppleMango in 2022, marking a pivotal step in its venture into this rapidly evolving industry.

The competitive landscape in the EV charging market is intense, with industry giants like ChargePoint Holdings and Tesla, led by Elon Musk, holding notable market shares. 

The surge in federal funding and government incentives has played a crucial role in the expansion of the EV charging infrastructure across the United States. 

According to data from the Office of the US Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, the number of available charging ports in the US nearly doubled from late 2019 to the first quarter of 2023.

Initially, the Forth Worth facility will focus on assembling Level-2 smaller portable wall chargers. 

However, the company plans to expand its production capabilities to include Level-3 touch-screen display models later in the year. 

LG's strategic foray into the EV charging sector positions the company to contribute significantly to the evolving landscape of sustainable transportation infrastructure in the United States.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 13th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

