Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:23 IST
Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations
EV Stations: Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations that are operating in the country have gone up to 12,146 in February 2024, Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.
Maharashtra leads with 3,079 EV charging stations followed by Delhi with 1,886, while Karnataka claims the third spot with 1,041 charging stations, as per the the data provided by the Union Minister.
The top three states are followed by Kerala with 852 stations, Tamil Nadu comprising 643 stations, and Uttar Pradesh with 582 stations.
The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has been making consistent efforts for facilitating the promotion of EVs in India.
Intiatives and guidelines
The FAME-II scheme inter-alia included financial support in the form of subsidy for setting up of public charging infrastructure to instill confidence among the EV users, Gurjar said.
Further, the Ministry of Power has taken several initiatives to accelerate the deployment of public EV charging infrastructure in the country.
The government has issued guidelines and standards for charging infrastructure, which enable the owners of EVs to charge their vehicles at their residence/office using their existing electricity connections, according to media reports.
A revenue sharing model for provision of land at promotional rates for public charging stations has also been introduced with a provision available for providing electricity connection to Public Charging Station (PCS) within stipulated timelines, as per media report.
