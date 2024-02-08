Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:23 IST

Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

Business Desk
EV Charging stations in India
EV Charging stations in India | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

EV Stations: Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations that are operating in the country have gone up to 12,146 in February 2024, Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Maharashtra leads with 3,079 EV charging stations followed by Delhi with 1,886, while Karnataka claims the third spot with 1,041 charging stations, as per the the data provided by the Union Minister.

Advertisement

The top three states are followed by Kerala with 852 stations, Tamil Nadu comprising 643 stations, and Uttar Pradesh with 582 stations.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has been making consistent efforts for facilitating the promotion of EVs in India.

Advertisement

Intiatives and guidelines 

The FAME-II scheme inter-alia included financial support in the form of subsidy for setting up of public charging infrastructure to instill confidence among the EV users, Gurjar said.

Advertisement

Further, the Ministry of Power has taken several initiatives to accelerate the deployment of public EV charging infrastructure in the country.

The government has issued guidelines and standards for charging infrastructure, which enable the owners of EVs to charge their vehicles at their residence/office using their existing electricity connections, according to media reports.

Advertisement

A revenue sharing model for provision of land at promotional rates for public charging stations has also been introduced with a provision  available for providing electricity connection to Public Charging Station (PCS) within stipulated timelines, as per media report.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

9 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

9 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

12 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

19 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Kerala CM to Lead Protest in Delhi Over Economic Discrimination

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Shankar Mahadevan Reflects On His Grammy Win

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Hyderabad: 5-yr-old Dies After Falling into Sump at School Event

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Good News: Gurugram Section of Dwarka Expressway Likely to Open Soon

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Ram Charan’s Wife Opens Up On Husband’s Intimate Scenes In Films

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement